News

INSTANT MILLIONAIRE: Ocean County Man, NJ Residents Get Lucky At Lottery Drawing

Jon Craig
New Jersey Lottery officials picking winners on Friday. Photo Credit: New Jersey Lottery
James Wood of Little Egg Harbor is the New Jersey Lottery's latest millionaire. Photo Credit: New Jersey Lottery
A chart listing Friday's winners of "second-chance" Lottery prizes. Photo Credit: New Jersey Lottery
New Jersey Lottery officials picking winning balls on Friday in Asbury Park. Photo Credit: New Jersey Lottery

New Jersey Lottery picked another "million dollar replay millionaire" on Friday in Asbury Park.

James Wood of Little Egg Harbor in Ocean County won $1 million. Wood was speechless as he grabbed a giant replica of his check before asking, "Can I take it home?"

Wood was selected from 15 million entries, "second chance" losing instant lottery tickets.

Friday's contestants had a one-in-400 chance of winning $1 million.

The Million Dollar Replay Grand Prize Drawing was held at the Asbury Park Convention Center. More than 400 semi-finalists and their guests were invited to witness the draw

In addition, 14 other cash prizes were awarded as follows: five $10,000 prizes; four $25,000 prizes; three $50,000 prizes; and two $100,000 prizes.

All of the semi-finalists already received a $250 prize for earning their spot in Friday's Grand Prize Drawing.

The $100,000 winners came from Gloucester and Monmouth counties. "Now I can pay back everyone I owe," joked Deborah Torres of Middletown.

The $50,000  winners were from Ocean, Passaic and Salem counties.

The $25,000 winners were from Ocean, Passaic, Morris and Camden counties.

And the $10,000 winners were from Ocean, Monmouth, Warren and Burlington counties.

