Inmate's Heroin Overdose Death Blamed On Fellow Inmate At Monmouth County Jail: Prosecutor

An inmate at the Monmouth County Jail has been arrested for allegedly causing the drug overdose death of another inmate, authorities said.

the overdose was caused by the inmate smuggling drugs into the correctional institution, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

The Long Branch man was charged with the first-degree crime

of strict liability, among other drug-related charges, Linskey said.

Alvino Hinton, 47, was arrested and charged with the overdose death of inmate David Egner, 32, of Toms River, on Aug.18.

At 9:05 a.m. on April 17, officers at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution discovered inmate Egner non-responsive on the floor of his cell. Medical first aid was immediately rendered and Egner was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, where he was diagnosed as suffering from heroin/fentanyl poisoning. Egner was pronounced dead later on the same day.

The investigation into Egner’s death by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Hinton had smuggled the drugs into the county jail and distributed the fatal substance to Egner while he was a fellow inmate, Linskey said.

