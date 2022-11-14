High School Teacher Charged With Sexual Assault On Student On Jersey Shore

An English teacher at Red Bank Regional High School has been arrested and criminally charged with having a long-term sexual relationship with a former student, starting when she was enrolled at the school, authorities said.

Michael F. Canning, 41, of Long Branch is charged with sexual assault, endangering and criminal sexual contact, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago

An investigation involving members of the MCPO Special Victims Bureau and the Red Bank Police Department revealed that the alleged criminal conduct by Canning began in 2015, when the victim was a junior, and extended into 2019, Santiago said.

On numerous occasions during that time, Canning allegedly engaged in sexual acts with the victim at various locations in Red Bank, Little Silver, and Shrewsbury, the prosecutor said.

Canning was arrested without incident in Oceanport on Saturday, Nov. 12 and taken to Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI), where he remained incarcerated.

“These allegations constitute an egregious betrayal of the immense degree of.faith we place upon teachers to always act in the best interests of the young minds they are entrusted to develop and educate,” Santiago said.

This matter remains under joint investigation by members of the MCPO Special Victims Bureau and Red Bank Police Department. Anyone with information about Canning’s activities is being urged to contact MCPO Detective Kayla Santiago at 800-533-7443 or Red Bank Police Department Detective Paul Perez at 732-530-2700.

