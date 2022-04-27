Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
News

HEROES: K-9, Jersey Shore Police Rescue 'Suicidal' Runaway

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Bolo and his K-9 handler, Patrolman Joshua Abrahamson
Bolo and his K-9 handler, Patrolman Joshua Abrahamson Photo Credit: Marlboro Township PD

A police K-9 dog and his handler rescued someone who was suicidal and had run away, authorities said.

The person had fled his residence in distress last week, Marlboro Township police said. 

After about 90 minutes of searching area woods, K-9 handler, Patrolman Joshua Abrahamson and his partner, Bolo, were able to guide patrol officers to a spot where the subject was found unharmed, police said.

"We would like to commend Bolo and all the officers involved that helped lead this incident to a successful outcome," the police department said on Instagram and Facebook.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.