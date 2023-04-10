Freehold Girl Shows Strength Through Major Surgeries

A valiant, Monmouth County 5-year-old girl has maintained her strength through a series of major surgeries, her family says.

Charli has endured an open heart surgery, two brain surgeries and countless more over the years, her aunt Mathyer Meghan of Freehold wrote on this GoFundMe page.

The youngster again has landed in the hospital, and this time, medical experts are puzzled.

"This current hospitalization has her team scratching their heads," the GoFundMe page reads. "A high fever that just won’t break and a blood transfusion."

Charli's mother, Monica, is starting a new job and also needs the community's support.

Meanwhile, Charli, being older now and more aware, is having a hard time.

"We pray that they can figure out what is happening and get our Charli girl laughing, smiling and lighting up the room," the aunt wrote. "Please pray for our girl that she turns the corner and kicks whatever is attacking her little body."

