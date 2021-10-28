Former NJ Army Base Could Become New Netflix Studio

Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice
Cecilia Levine
Fort Monmouth
Fort Monmouth Photo Credit: Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority (Facebook)

A 96-year-old New Jersey Army base could spend its next life as a production hub for Netflix.

The streaming company announced it plans on bidding on the 289-acre portion of Fort Monmouth, located in Eatontown and Oceanport -- approximately 50 miles from New York City.

The base was where civilian engineer Julius Rosenberg began his espionage career, and was also used by the US to develop radar technology.

The Pentagon closed it during military budget cuts in 2011.

“America’s first movie studio was in New Jersey, and today it’s home to many talented people working in entertainment,” Netflix said in a statement.

“Governor Murphy and the state’s legislative leaders have created a business environment that’s welcomed film and television production back to the state, and we’re excited to submit our bid to transform Fort Monmouth into a state-of-the-art production facility.”

The bidding process opened on Oct. 16 and runs through Jan. 12.

If acquired, the Fort Monmouth production site would be the second-largest for Netflix, next to ABQ studios in New Mexico.

