Firefighters quickly doused a fire in a two-story residence, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The two-alarm fire broke out about 2:45 p.m. on Monday, March 28 on Patton Avenue in Long Branch, initial reports said.

There was at least one smoke inhalation victim, an unconfirmed report said.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.