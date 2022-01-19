Firefighters Douse Central Jersey House Fire

Firefighters quickly extinguished a blaze at a Central Jersey home, authorities said.

The fire broke out at 11:11 p.m. Tuesday at 4 Sarah Court, according to Marlboro Township police.

The fire was contained to the home's garage, and is suspected to be electrical in origin, police said.

All of the family members were safely out of the residence when police arrived.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene to extinguish the fire. There were no reported injuries from any of the first responders.

Along with officers from the Marlboro Township Police Department, responding agencies included the Marlboro Fire Department, Robertsville Volunteer Fire Company, Morganville Fire Department, Marlboro Fire Bureau, Marlboro First Aid Squad, Morganville First Aid Squad, Monmouth County Fire Marshal’s Office, Gordons Corner Fire Company and Adelphia Fire Company.

