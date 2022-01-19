Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Breaking News: Motorist Trapped In Central Jersey Crash: Developing
News

Firefighters Douse Central Jersey House Fire

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Marlboro Fire Department
Marlboro Fire Department Photo Credit: Facebook/ Marlboro Fire Department

Firefighters quickly extinguished a blaze at a Central Jersey home, authorities said.

The fire broke out at 11:11 p.m. Tuesday at 4 Sarah Court, according to Marlboro Township police.

The fire was contained to the home's garage, and is suspected to be electrical in origin, police said.

All of the family members were safely out of the residence when police arrived.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene to extinguish the fire. There were no reported injuries from any of the first responders.

Along with officers from the Marlboro Township Police Department, responding agencies included the Marlboro Fire Department, Robertsville Volunteer Fire Company, Morganville Fire Department, Marlboro Fire Bureau, Marlboro First Aid Squad, Morganville First Aid Squad, Monmouth County Fire Marshal’s Office, Gordons Corner Fire Company and Adelphia Fire Company.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.