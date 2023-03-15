Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Firefighters Battle Serious Blaze On Jersey Shore

Jon Craig
Belmar Fire Department
Belmar Fire Department Photo Credit: Facebook/ Belmar FD

Firefighters were battling a serious fire in Belmar on Wednesday, March 15.

The fire broke out at about 4 p.m. on the 1700 block of Surf Avenue, Belmar police said.

Multiple fire departments responded from surrounding towns to assist the Belmar Fire Department including: Spring Lake, Wall, Ocean, Neptune, Sea Girt, Asbury Park, Avon, and the Monmouth County Fire Marshal.

No official word yet on casualties.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

