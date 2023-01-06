Contact Us
Fire Kills Woman At Apartment Complex In Aberdeen

Jon Craig
Tree Haven apartments
Tree Haven apartments Photo Credit: Aberdeen Township

Authorities are investigating a fatal fire in Monmouth County.

A woman was killed Thursday afternoon at an Aberdeen apartment complex, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.

Firefighters were called to Tree Haven III apartments at 33 Aberdeen Road at 12:15 p.m., the prosecutor and township said.

Cause of the fire is under investigation by members of MCPO, Aberdeen Police Department, and Monmouth County Fire Marshal.

