Fire Kills Woman At Apartment Complex In Aberdeen

Authorities are investigating a fatal fire in Monmouth County.

A woman was killed Thursday afternoon at an Aberdeen apartment complex, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.

Firefighters were called to Tree Haven III apartments at 33 Aberdeen Road at 12:15 p.m., the prosecutor and township said.

Cause of the fire is under investigation by members of MCPO, Aberdeen Police Department, and Monmouth County Fire Marshal.

