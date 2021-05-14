Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Feds Charge Jersey Shore Woman With Threatening To Kill FBI Snitch

Jerry DeMarco
Acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Rachael A. Honig credited special agents of the FBI Red Bank Resident Agency.
Acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Rachael A. Honig credited special agents of the FBI Red Bank Resident Agency. Photo Credit: FBI.gov

A Monmouth County woman threatened to kill an informant in a federal drug case, authorities charged.

Kaitlyn R. Powers, 32, of Aberdeen took two runs at the informant, whose drug buys -- particularly of crack -- led directly to the arrests of two men, Richard N. Edwards Jr. of Old Bridge and Jamil J. Yasin of East Orange, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.

The first time was on April 7, when Powers “confronted the confidential source in a parking lot of a convenience store in Cliffwood Beach and threatened, among other things, to have the confidential source killed in retaliation for Edwards’s and Yasin’s arrests,” Honig said.

Powers also threatened to kill the informant if she herself were charged federally, the U.S. attorney said.

She threatened the source again two days later in the parking lot of a Cliffwood business, Honig said.

Honig credited special agents of the FBI Red Bank Resident Agency for the investigation leading to Powers's arrest on two counts of witness retaliation and one of witness tampering. She also thanked Matawan police for their assistance.

Handling the case for the government is Assistant U.S. Attorney Ian D. Brater of Honig’s Criminal Division in Trenton.

