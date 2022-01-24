EX-Jersey Shore Administrator Admits Stealing $450K From Affordable Housing Group: Prosecutor

A former administrator of a Jersey Shore-based affordable housing organization admitted stealing nearly $450,000 from the non-profit, authorities said.

The Affordable Housing Alliance provides housing, support, and services to low- and middle-income families in Monmouth, Ocean and Middlesex counties.

Debra Agresti, 59, of Long Branch was sentenced to five years in New Jersey State Prison on Friday after pleading guilty to the thefts over the course of nearly seven years, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

Agresti reportedly admitted that while working for the Affordable Housing Alliance she made unauthorized purchases of numerous gift cards to pay for personal expenses and to obtain various goods and services from multiple vendors, Linsky said.

An investigation revealed that between August 2012 and March 2019, Agresti purchased gift cards with a credit card associated with the non-profit, which is based in Neptune Township, Linskey said.

In order to conceal her misuse of the credit card, Agresti allegedly intercepted monthly statements and created false invoices matching the amounts she spent on the gift cards, instead listing purchases of ordinary office supplies, the prosecutor said.

The amount stolen by Agresti, who allegedly acted alone in orchestrating the scheme, totaled $449,514.22, Linskey said.

Agresti was originally hired by the Affordable Housing Alliance as an administrative assistant in 2007, then later promoted to director of Administration. She was terminated in 2019 after the theft was discovered, Linskey said.

Agresti was sentenced by Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Richard W. English, who also ordered restitution in the amount of $446,514.22.

The case was handled by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Diane Aifer.

