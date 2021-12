EMS crews were called on a report of a "medical episode" in Central Jersey, authorities said.

The incident occurred about 8:15 a.m. at Pine Creek Village in Hazlet, Hazlet police said.

An initial report said that CPR was in progress.

Hazlet police said the incident did not involve a pedestrian struck as initially alerted.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.