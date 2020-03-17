Drive-Thru Testing For Coronavirus Begins At Monmouth County Urgent Care Center

An urgent care center in Monmouth County will offer drive-thru testing for the COVID-19 virus.

Appointments are required for a limited number of tests at Immediate Care of Marlboro, located at 479 Route 520. They can be made by calling 1-855-925-5467. Intake forms are available at http://immcare.com . Testing will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, officials said.

"Right now, people are experiencing uncertainty," Immediate Care CEO Sal Cannizzaro said in a news release. "Testing will give patients the clarity and knowledge they need to make the right decisions. We will be working around the clock to prevent the further spread of this virus and to provide care to those who need it."

For self-paying, uninsured patients, the test kit and lab fees total $220.

To be tested, patients must meet the following criteria:

Have traveled within the past 14 days to a high risk area, such as China, Italy, Spain, Iran or South Korea;

Have been recently exposed, within the past 14 days, to someone who tests positive for COVID-19 or is under quarantine for suspected COVID-19 exposure;

Have symptoms of cough, respiratory distress, shortness of breath and fever of 100.4 degrees or above.

Immediate Care currently has 200 test kits but is ordering more, officials said. As more kits become available, the company hopes to offer tests from its other urgent care locations in Monmouth, Ocean and Middlesex counties.

