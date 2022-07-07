Contact Us
Dog Frightened By Fireworks Is Rescued In Raritan Bay: Sheriff

Jon Craig
Caiden, a 10-year-old Siberian Husky, was rescued in Raritan Bay.
A Siberian Husky fleeing from noisy fireworks was rescued by Monmouth County Sheriff's Officers in Raritan Bay.

Caiden, a 10-year-old dog, was saved after swimming about a mile and a half off Union Beach, authorities said.

Sheriffs' Officers Michael Forgione and Kasey Collins located Caiden and brought him on board, navigating shallow waters to reunite him with his grateful owner.

In addition to the K-9 rescue, the Marine 1 Unit also observed a brush fire that started due to the fireworks and were able to assist in navigating fire personnel to the fire.

