COVID-19: Virus Sends More Jersey Shore School Districts All-Remote

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Manchester Schools returned to all-remote learning this week due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases.
An uptick in positive coronavirus cases had prompted two Jersey Shore school districts to return to all-remote learning this week.

School officials announced their districts would go all-remote in Ocean Township and Manchester after new COVID-19 cases emerged. 

Manchester schools opted to return to all-remote learning after four of its students tested positive. 

Ocean Township Superintendent Jim Stefankiewicz, in this letter to parents, said five students had tested positive and another six were presumed positive. 

"We are also awaiting a number of pending test results," Stefankiewicz wrote.

The superintendent said at-home instruction would continue for 14 days beginning on Monday  He said in-person instruction would resume on Dec. 7 for Ocean Township High School, its middle schools as well as for students at Wayside and Wanamassa schools. 

"During this Thanksgiving holiday, I impress upon you to follow all health and safety recommendations." Stefankiewicz wrote. "By doing so, you can help to ensure that we can return to in-person instruction in early December."

