COVID-19: Lights Out For Atlantic City Casinos

Atlantic City casinos are among the latest victims of coronavirus.

It's only the fifth time in the 42-year history of legalized gambling in Atlantic City that the casinos will be closed indefinitely due to a crisis.

The city's nine casinos were ordered closed as of 8 p.m. Monday by Gov. Phil Murphy as part of vast restrictions on businesses to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Previously, Atlantic City casinos shut down:

For five days during Hurricane Sandy in 2012,

For three days as Hurricane Irene approached in 2011,

For a state government shutdown in 2006 that closed the casinos for three days, causing a loss of about $55 million,

During Hurricane Gloria in 1985.

Hotels throughout Atlantic City were offering guests a refund for Monday night’s stay if they checked out by 2 p.m.

Future guests were informed their reservations were canceled.

Atlantic County has not reported any positive cases. However, there were rumors that some casino workers were showing symptoms, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Jr. said at a news conference.

“We’re in touch with them to see what resources (casino workers need),” Small said. “I would encourage people to still take this as serious as possible. It’s in everyone’s best interest.”

During a Monday news conference, Gov. Murphy reminded state residents that legalized online gambling is still in effect.

