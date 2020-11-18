COVID-19: Jersey Shore Beer Garden Shuttered After Worker Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A Jersey Shore beer garden temporarily closed this week after a worker tested positive for coronavirus,

Asbury Festhalle & Biergarten announced on its Facebook page that it closed for three days for a deep cleaning.

"For your safety, we are making the tough decision to close from 11/17 to 11/19 due to a staff member testing positive to COVID-19 after exposure," the Facebook post said.

"We have professional cleaning companies thoroughly cleaning our restaurant from top to bottom. All team members will be tested and we will not be allowing any of our team members back until a negative test result has been shown," the popular beer garden wrote. "If anyone has any questions or concerns, please feel free to reach out to info@asburybiergarten.com

Nick Falco, the beer garden's general manager, told NJ Advance Media the employee did not have any contact with customers or with waitstaff.

Asbury Festhalle is the latest restaurant in Asbury Park to close for COVID-19 cleaning because of an infected worker.

Middle Eastern bistro Reyla and Mexican restaurant Barrio Costero, both owned by the Culture Collective group, closed last week after an employee tested positive at Barrio Costero, co-owner Chris Viola told NJ.com

The business interruptions come after Gov. Phil Murphy announced new capacity limits on gatherings including dining due to a second wave of coronavirus surging in the Garden State.

