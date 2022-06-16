Contact Us
Child On Scooter Struck By Car In Middletown: Police

Jon Craig
Middletown police
Middletown police

A 12-year-old boy on a scooter was struck by a car in Middletown, authorities said.

On Thursday, June 16, at 2:02 p.m., the Middletown Township Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a car that struck a boy operating an electric scooter. 

The crash occurred the intersection of Cherry Tree Farm Road and Chanowich Court. 

The boy was transported to Hackensack Meridan Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune by ambulance. 

His injuries were not life-threatening, Deputy Chief Paul Bailey said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the crash scene and was cooperating with police. The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ptl. Michael Reuter of the Middletown Twp. Police Traffic Safety Unit at (732) 615-2100.

