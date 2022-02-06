Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
News

Central Jersey School District To Hire Armed Retired Officers Following Uvalde Massacre

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Middletown Public Schools
Middletown Public Schools Photo Credit: Middletown Public Schools

One New Jersey school district will be hiring armed retired police at all of its buildings for the rest of the school year and next, following the horrific Uvalde, TX massacre, NJ Advance Media reported. 

The Middletown Board of Education unanimously OK'd the move this week following the mass shooting in Uvalde that killed 19 students and two teachers, the outlet said. 

Middletown, with 9,200 students, will have an armed Class III special officer in each of its 16 schools.

“This action, along with increased funding for mental health services, is a commitment from our administration, board and township to put our children first and foremost,” school board Vice President Jacquelin Tobacco said in a statement.

Class III special officers must have retired within the past three years and be under 65 years old, according to the New Jersey School Boards Association.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.