Central Jersey School District To Hire Armed Retired Officers Following Uvalde Massacre

One New Jersey school district will be hiring armed retired police at all of its buildings for the rest of the school year and next, following the horrific Uvalde, TX massacre, NJ Advance Media reported.

The Middletown Board of Education unanimously OK'd the move this week following the mass shooting in Uvalde that killed 19 students and two teachers, the outlet said.

Middletown, with 9,200 students, will have an armed Class III special officer in each of its 16 schools.

“This action, along with increased funding for mental health services, is a commitment from our administration, board and township to put our children first and foremost,” school board Vice President Jacquelin Tobacco said in a statement.

Class III special officers must have retired within the past three years and be under 65 years old, according to the New Jersey School Boards Association.

