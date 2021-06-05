Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Central Jersey Man, 22, Arrested In Walmart Parking Lot Shooting

Walmart on Route 66 in Neptune
Walmart on Route 66 in Neptune Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 22-year-old man from Monmouth County has been arrested in connection with a shooting in a Walmart parking lot, authorities said.

Mark Ruffin, Jr., of Neptune Township, has been charged with first-degree attempted murder and weapons offenses, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

At 1:09 p.m. on Wednesday, Neptune Township police responded to 3755 Route 66 on reports of shots fired.

Police found an unidentified victim suffering from a gunshot wound, Gramiccioni said. The man was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for his non-life threatening injury. 

The prosecutor's office has not released any more details including a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Detective Daniel Newman of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-800-533-7443 or Neptune Township Police Detective Bryan Taylor 732-988-8000 x420.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800- 671-4400.

Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Christopher Decker is handling the case.

