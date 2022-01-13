Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Breaking News: Dramatic Bodycam Video Shows NJ Police Officer Shooting Driver To Stop Backhoe Rampage
News

Central Jersey Boy Hospitalized After Being Stabbed By Brother: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Middletown police
Middletown police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Middletown Police Department

A Middletown boy was hospitalized after being stabbed by his older brother, authorities confirmed.

"The victim is in stable condition. The incident is still under investigation at this time," said Chris Swendeman, a spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

The identities were being withheld because it was a domestic violence incident, Swenderman said on Thursday.

Middletown police referred all questions to the county prosecutor's office.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.