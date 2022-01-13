Central Jersey Boy Hospitalized After Being Stabbed By Brother: Prosecutor

A Middletown boy was hospitalized after being stabbed by his older brother, authorities confirmed.

"The victim is in stable condition. The incident is still under investigation at this time," said Chris Swendeman, a spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

The identities were being withheld because it was a domestic violence incident, Swenderman said on Thursday.

Middletown police referred all questions to the county prosecutor's office.

