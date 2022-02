Police, firefighters and EMS crews responded to a carbon monoxide incident in Monmouth County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The incident was reported about 1:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25 on the 100 block of Tarpon Drive in Wall Township, initial reports said.

Firefighters were removing a victim who was unresponsive, an unconfirmed report said.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.