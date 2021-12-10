Bullet Found Behind Central Jersey Elementary School, Authorities Say

A bullet was found outside a Central Jersey school Thursday about two months after a report of gunfire nearby, authorities said.

A worker at Cove Road Elementary School in Hazlet was blowing leaves on the school grounds when the "projectile" was found, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

Hazlet police investigated a 9-1-1 call at 10:14 p.m. on Oct. 7 reporting gunshots in the neighborhood behind Cove Road Elementary at 8 Cove Road, although nothing was found at the time, authorities said. Investigators believe the bullet probably was from that incident, they said.

Upon receiving the October call, Hazlet Police immediately responded. Police were unable to locate any evidence of shots fired or any witnesses who had seen any evidence of a shooting incident, Linskey said.

"At this time, based upon the connection to the October shots-fired call, there does not appear to be any reason for concern to students or local residents, particularly considering the fact that that call came.

Linskey, Hazlet Police Chief Ted A. Wittke and Superintendent Dr. Scott Ridley are jointly urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Hazlet Police Detective Nick Logothetis at 732-264-6565 and/or Detective Brian Hammarstrom of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Bureau at 800-533-7443

