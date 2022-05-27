Contact Us
Body Of NJ Boater Found After Three Weeks Missing

Richard O'Day
Richard O'Day Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice

The body of a New Jersey boater who went missing on May 1 has been recovered, his family said.

Richard O'Day, 54, of Rumson, took his 27-foot Grady White Freedom out out from a private dock on Polly's Pond on May 1, NJ Advance Media says.

The boat was spotted by a passer-by anchored, with O'Day's keys and wallet on board. But O'Day himself was gone.

O'Day's body was found Monday, May 23 from Sandy Hook Bay, O'Day's daughter announced on Instagram.

