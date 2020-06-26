Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: HERO: Park Ranger Carries Dehydrated Dog To Safety Down Treacherous Water Gap Mountain
News

Body Of Critically Endangered Whale Found Floating Off Jersey Shore Coast

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
North Atlantic right Less than 400 North Atlantic right whale exist -- with less than 100 breeding females, NOAA Fisheries said.
North Atlantic right Less than 400 North Atlantic right whale exist -- with less than 100 breeding females, NOAA Fisheries said. Photo Credit: NOAA File Photo

The body of a critically endangered whale species was found floating off the Jersey Shore Thursday, federal authorities said.

The carcass of the North Atlantic right whale was spotted by an aerial survey team from the Center for Coastal studies off the coast of Elberon (part of Long Branch), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in a statement.

A necropsy by the NOAA and Marine Mammal Stranding Center is under way to determine how the whale died, agency said in a statement.

Less than 400 North Atlantic right whales exist -- with less than 100 breeding females, NOAA Fisheries said.

This North Atlantic right whale is the first found dead in U.S. waters this year, but the 31st found dead in U.S. and Canadian waters since 2017 in an "unusual morality event" for the species, the NOAA said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.