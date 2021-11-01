Contact Us
Body Of Central Jersey Teenager Reported Missing Found At Ice Arena

Jon Craig
Ice Arena
Ice Arena Photo Credit: Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office

The body of a 17-year-old boy reported missing has been found on ice in Central Jersey, authorities said. 

The boy was last seen about 1:30 p.m. Monday at 269 Squankum Road in Farmingdale,  initial reports said. 

He was found at the Monmouth County Ice Arena, reports said.

Initial tracking began with a Monmouth County Sheriff’s bloodhound finding the subject's vehicle on West Hurley Pond Road, reports said. 

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

