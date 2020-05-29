Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: Former Gottheimer Aide Admits Forging Congressional Letters
News

Boaters Urged To Avoid Portion Of NJ River Where Humpback Whale Spotted Swimming

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
The whale was seen from the Route 36 bridge over the Shrewsbury River around 9:25 a.m., State Police said.
The whale was seen from the Route 36 bridge over the Shrewsbury River around 9:25 a.m., State Police said. Photo Credit: NJSP

Boaters are urged to avoid a portion of the Shrewsbury River where a humpback whale was spotted Friday morning.

New Jersey State Troopers from the Marine Services Bureau responded to the Route 36 bridge over the Shrewsbury River for the report of the whale around 9:25 a.m., police said.

Additional NJSP officials arrived to assess the whale's condition.

"Preliminarily, the whale appears to be healthy and feeding," state police said. "We understand it may be tempting to get close for a better look or picture, but at this time, we are advising boaters to avoid the area."

Additional boat traffic may scare the whale and prevent it from leaving the river or negatively impact its health, officials said.

"We will continue to monitor the situation," NJSP said. "Hopefully, it will return to sea healthy and with a full belly."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.