'Blow Up The House': Tenant Facing Eviction Dies In Jersey Shore House Fire, Police Say

Millstone FD.
Millstone FD. Photo Credit: Millstone FD

A tenant facing eviction who threatened to "blow up the house" died in a fire that engulfed her Monmouth County home Wednesday, March 1, authorities said.

The Cedar Court in Roosevelt Borough resident had been served an eviction notice, but was refusing to leave when she made the threat, according to New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry.

At approximately 11:10 am, troopers saw smoke coming from the home — then it went up in flames, Curry said. Firefighters from multiple departments arrived on scene and extinguished the fire. The woman did not survive the fire, they said.

Curry did not say how the fire started. There were no other occupants and there were no other injuries.

The case remains under investigation, according to Curry.

