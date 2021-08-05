Bartending Brothers From Jersey Shore Walk 3,000 Miles Across America For Restaurant Workers

A pair of brothers and former bartenders who live on the Jersey Shore are trekking 3,000 miles across America to raise money for restaurant workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aiden, 28, and Louis Ardine, 27, say they experienced the stresses of working in a bar during the pandemic and -- while they were still able to provide for themselves after being laid off -- many others were not.

"To give back to an industry that they for so long loved being a part of," the brothers decided to walk across the country, raising money for the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation, their website says.

"They hope to shine a light on an issue important to them by sharing stories of individuals they meet along the road to raise awareness and funds for restaurant workers across the country."

Aiden and Louis left from Asbury Park on May 1 and will end their journey at the Redwood National Forest outside of San Francisco in California.

As of May 8, the brothers were in Philadelphia and had raised more than $16,100.

Click here to follow their journey and here to donate.

