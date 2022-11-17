Authorities ID Jersey Shore Suspect In Lengthy Standoff, Armed Robbery

A 34-year-old man from Ocean Township was arrested after a lengthy standoff with police.

Jeffrey V. Migliore also is accused of robbing a Neptune Township pharmacy.

He was charged with first-degree armed robbery and three related weapons offenses, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, members of the Neptune Township Police Department responded to a pharmacy on the 1200 block of Corlies Avenue for a report of a robbery. It was learned that a man later identified as Migliore had entered the store, brandished a handgun, demanded cash from the store clerk, and made off with several hundreds of dollars, Santiago said.

Migliore was then quickly tracked to a home on the 1200 block of 11 th Avenue in Neptune Township, a short distance away, and he initially refused several orders to surrender to arriving police, after which, neighboring homes and properties were evacuated for safety reasons.

Multiple SWAT and Rapid Deployment teams negotiated with Miglione who surrendered peacefully shortly after 10:30 p.m. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

“The manner in which the local, county and state law-enforcement community worked together to resolve a tenuous situation peacefully speaks volumes in our ability to collaborate,” Neptune Township Police Chief Larry B. Fisher said. “The professionalism of all agencies involved cannot be more appreciated.”

