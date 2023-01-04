Authorities ID Jersey Shore Shooting Victim

Authorities have identified the 34-year-old victim of a fatal shooting.

Terrance D. Johnson-Simmons was found dead of a gunshot wound on Monday, Jan. 2 in Neptune Township, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide.

Members of the Neptune Township Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of Drummond Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Police found Johnson-Simmons, recently of Brick, suffering from the gunshot, Santiago said. Johnson-Simmons was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting incident is urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Christopher Guy at 800-533-7443 or Neptune Township Police Officer Kristopher Daly, at 732-988-8000.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.