Authorities ID Bicyclist Killed In Jersey Shore Crash

Authorities have identified the man killed on an electric bicycle in Monmouth County.

Christopher Mattern, 52, was riding an Ecotric Starfish electric bicycle south on Neptune Boulevard in Neptune Township when he collided with a car traveling east on Route 66, said Christopher Swendeman, a spokesman with the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Mattern, who lived in the Wanamassa section of Ocean Township, died of his injuries at an area hospital after being struck around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, Swendeman said.

A 33-year-old woman driving the car stopped and cooperated with police, they said. She was not hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Brian Boryszeswki at 800-533-7443 or Neptune Township police Sgt. James MacConchie at 732-988-8000.

