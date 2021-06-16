Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice
Asbury Park Man, 20, Indicted In Double-Stabbing Near High School, Monmouth Prosecutor Says

Asbury Park High School
Asbury Park High School Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 20-year-old man from Asbury Park has been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly stabbing two teenagers near Asbury Park High School, authorities said. 

Jadon Carter was formally charged on Wednesday with attempted murder,  aggravated assault and possessing a deadly weapon. according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

Carter's charges stem from a fight outside the high school on Sunset Avenue in Asbury Park at 3:40 p.m. on March 9, authorities said.

City police found two male victims, ages 17 and 18, with stab wounds, Linskey said. Both teenagers were hospitalized, treated and released, she said.

Carter was taken into custody by police at the scene of the double-stabbing, the prosecutor said.

If convicted, Carter faces up to 20 years in state prison, she said.

Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Sarah M. Mielke is handling the case.

