Asbury Park Man, 19, Shot Dead: Prosecutor

A 19-year-old man from Asbury Park was fatally wounded by gunfire, authorities said.

Dariel Vernet was killed in the shooting that took place at about 5:45 p.m. Friday, July 8, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey

Asbury Park police responded to a report of gunfire originating from the 100 block of Prospect Avenue, near the intersection with Atlantic Avenue, she said.

Police found that Vernet had sustained multiple gunshot injuries. He was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead approximately one hour later, the prosecutor said.

The investigation into Vernet’s death is being handled by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes Bureau and the Asbury Park Police Department.

Anyone with information about this matter is being urged to contact MCPO Detective Christopher Guy at 800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Police Department Detective Anthony Troublefield at 732-774-1300.

This case has been assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Caitlin J. Sidley.

