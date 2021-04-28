Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Monmouth Daily Voice
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Aerial Search Underway For Missing Jersey Shore Fisherman

Jon Craig
State Police helicopter
State Police helicopter Photo Credit: NJSP

A New Jersey State Police helicopter was called Wednesday night to help drones search for a missing fisherman in Monmouth County, authorities said. 

Earlier, local police and fire department drones and marine units combed the waters along the Jersey Shore.

The angler went missing sometime before 9 p.m. at Union Beach Point. He was last seen in the Keypoint/Union Beach marsh area, according to initial reports.

This is a developing news story.

