Aerial Search Underway For Missing Jersey Shore Fisherman

A New Jersey State Police helicopter was called Wednesday night to help drones search for a missing fisherman in Monmouth County, authorities said.

Earlier, local police and fire department drones and marine units combed the waters along the Jersey Shore.

The angler went missing sometime before 9 p.m. at Union Beach Point. He was last seen in the Keypoint/Union Beach marsh area, according to initial reports.

This is a developing news story.

