Contact Us
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
Return to your home site

Menu

Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Middlesex NJ
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
News

8,100 Without Power In Central Jersey

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
JCP&L outage map
JCP&L outage map Photo Credit: JCP&L Outage Map

Thousands of New Jersey residents were without power on Tuesday due to a fast-moving storm Monday night.

The majority of the outages were reported by JCP&L in Monmouth County. As of 10:30 a.m., 8,197 people were in the dark, the company said.

Most of those customers were in Atlantic Highlands (1,143), Manalapan (553) and Marlboro (1,507).

There were 770 JCP&L customers in Middlesex County were without power while 333 PSE&G customers were also without power in the same area.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Monmouth Daily Voice!

Serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.