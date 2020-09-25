Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Monmouth Daily Voice serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
7-Eleven Store, Gas Station Planned For Long-Vacant Hazlet Property

Jon Craig
210 Route 36 in Hazlet Photo Credit: Google Maps
Another view of the unused Hazlet property at Route 36 and Laurel Avenue. A former Sunoco gas station is on the left. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A long-abandoned property in Monmouth County is eyed for redevelopment along Route 36, officials said. 

A site plan to build a new 7-Eleven convenience store and six adjoining gasoline pumps is set to be considered by the Hazlet Land Use Board on Thursday evening.

The new business would open on a 37,693-square-foot lot formerly occupied by a Sunoco gas station at the intersection of Route 36 and Laurel Avenue.

The board meeting begins at 7 p.m. on Oct. 1. 

The developer, New Horizon Properties LLC of Marlboro, proposes a 3,010-square-foot store with six gas pumps that could fuel 12 vehicles.

New Horizon Properties plans include landscaping, new parking lots, curbing, sidewalks, lighting, storm water improvements and upgraded utilities, according to its application.

