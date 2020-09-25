7-Eleven Store, Gas Station Planned For Long-Vacant Hazlet Property

A long-abandoned property in Monmouth County is eyed for redevelopment along Route 36, officials said.

A site plan to build a new 7-Eleven convenience store and six adjoining gasoline pumps is set to be considered by the Hazlet Land Use Board on Thursday evening.

The new business would open on a 37,693-square-foot lot formerly occupied by a Sunoco gas station at the intersection of Route 36 and Laurel Avenue.

The board meeting begins at 7 p.m. on Oct. 1.

The developer, New Horizon Properties LLC of Marlboro, proposes a 3,010-square-foot store with six gas pumps that could fuel 12 vehicles.

New Horizon Properties plans include landscaping, new parking lots, curbing, sidewalks, lighting, storm water improvements and upgraded utilities, according to its application.

2020 also happens to be the 25th anniversary of Operation Chill, in which law enforcement agencies distribute free Slurpee coupons to customers.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.