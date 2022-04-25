6 People Struck Outside Their Car On Garden State Parkway: State Police

Four people were seriously hurt when they were struck outside their disabled vehicle on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.

State Troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash on the Parkway northbound at milepost 116.8 in Holmdel Township at approximately 3:15 a.m. on Monday, April 25.

Preliminary investigations revealed an Acura MDX was in a prior motor vehicle crash and became disabled facing southbound in the local lanes, according to Trooper Brandi Slota, a State Police spokeswoman.

The driver and five passengers of the Acura all exited the vehicle, Slota said.

A GMC Sierra struck the rear of a Hyundai Elantra and the front of Hyundai subsequently struck the Acura. The Acura impacted all six of the pedestrians, Slota said.

As a result of the crash, the driver of the Hyundai sustained serious injuries, she said. Four of the pedestrians sustained serious injuries, and two sustained moderate injuries,she said.

This is an active investigation.

