3,500-Pound Great White Shark Pinged Off Jersey Shore Coast

One of the largest tagged Great White sharks was spotted off the Jersey Shore coast last weekend.

Nukumi, weighing in at more than 3,500 pounds, was pinged just before 8 p.m. Saturday near the deep submarine canyons in Monmouth County, according to research group OCEARCH's tracker.

The 17-foot-2-inch shark wears a tag on her dorsal fin, and had ben swimming down from the Canadian waters last week.

Nukumi -- pronounced noo-goo-mee -- was tagged by nonprofit research group OCEARCH Oct. 2, while swimming off the southern coast of Nova Scotia.

“When you handle an animal of this size it will hit you in a completely different way from an emotional standpoint.”... Posted by OCEARCH on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Sharks tagged by OCEARCH can be tracked in realtime on the OCEARCh Global Shark Tracker.

Nukumi was swimming off the coast of Virginia Beach Thursday morning.

A ping happens when the shark's dorsal fin is above the water long enough for satellite to pick up on its location. Then, it's marked on the OCEARCH tracker map.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.