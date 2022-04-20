2 Teenage Passengers Killed In Jersey Shore Crash: Prosecutor

Two teenage passengers were killed in a crash in Monmouth County, authorities said.

Three other teens, including the driver, were injured in the single-car crash, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

On Tuesday, April 19, at 10:38 p.m., Freehold police responded to a report of an overturned vehicle. The investigation found that a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by a 17-year-old male from Howell, was traveling southbound on Route 9, near 3468 Rt. 9, when the vehicle changed lanes and the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to spin out, Linskey said.

The vehicle ran off the road to the right side, striking a curb and several concrete bollards. The vehicle then rolled over and came to a final stop in front of 3468 Rt.9, she said.

Two of the vehicle’s passengers, a 15-year-old male from Allentown, and a 17-year-old male from Manalapan, were pronounced dead.

The driver and two remaining passengers were taken to a local hospital. The driver and one passenger, a 15-year-old Manalapan girl, were treated for minor injuries and subsequently released. One other passenger, a 17-year-old Allentown male, remains held pending medical observation, the prosecutor said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County SCART and Freehold Township Police Department.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to assist the investigative team is urged to call Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Brian Boryszewski at 800-533-7443, or Freehold Township Police Department Officer Alexander Fay at 732-462-7908.

