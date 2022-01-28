2 Men Plead Guilty In Fatal Shooting On Jersey Shore: Prosecutor

Two men connected with a rash of gun violence in Asbury Park have pleaded guilty to a fatal shooting, authorities said.

Prince D. Young, 24, and Chyrod M. Freeman, 23, both of Asbury Park, admitted their role in the June 2019 shooting death of Jehadje J. McMillian, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linsky.

Young and Freeman both pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter and a second-degree weapons offense, she said. Young also pleaded guilty to first-degree conspiracy. Freeman also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. They each face sentences of 20 years In state prison, Linsky said.

Asbury Park police responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting shots fired in the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue in the city around 10:44 p.m. on June 14, 2019, Linsky said. Police found Jehadje J. McMillian, 23, with a gunshot wound, she said. He was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune Township, where he was pronounced dead at 12:14 a.m. the following day.

Young and Freeman were two of four men that were originally named in a 17-count Indictment on Jan. 14, 2020, for their roles in McMillian’s homicide or other incidents that ushered in a rash of gun violence in Asbury Park during the summer of 2019, Linsky said.

Scimel Jackson, 30, of Jay Street in Lakewood and Jahquan F. Allah, 27, of Asbury Park, also were charged with separate crimes in the indictment, and their cases remain pending, Linsky said.

Jackson is charged with several weapons offenses and for receiving stolen property, "arising out of events preceding the McMillian homicide," Linksy said Friday.

Allah is charged with first-degree attempted murder as a result of firing a handgun at Prince Young during the shooting incident that resulted in the death of McMillian, Linskey said. Allah also is charged with weapons offenses and for receiving stolen property.

Sentencing for both Young and Freeman is scheduled for June 24, while Allah and Jackson are both due back in court on Feb. 7, the prosecutor said.

