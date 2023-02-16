2 Men Arrested In Fatal Asbury Park Shooting Of Man Named God Allah: Prosecutor

Two men from Monmouth County have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting two weeks ago, authorities said.

Eddy Vilus, 30, and Quamere M. Smith, 31, both of Asbury Park, were charged with the shooting death of God Allah, 21, also of Asbury Park, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

Both Vilus and Smith were charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, theft, hindering apprehension and weapons offenses, the prosecutor said.

At approximately 2:15 p.m. on Feb. 2, members of the Asbury Park Police Department responded to Ridge and Springwood avenues for a report of shots fired.

Police found Allah, who had sustained a gunshot wound. He was transported to Jersey Shore Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 2:45 p.m.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact MCPO Detective Stephen Cavendish at 800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Police Department Detective James Crawford at 732-774-1300.

