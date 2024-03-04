Mostly Cloudy 57°

Motor Scooter Driver Hit By Vehicle In Atlantic Highlands, Hospitalized With Head Injury

A man was hospitalized after he was hit by a vehicle while driving a motor scooter in Monmouth County, authorities said.

A cruiser for the Atlantic Highlands (NJ) Police Department.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Atlantic Highlands Police Department
Chris Spiker
Atlantic Highlands police said it happened on Route 36 near the intersection with Valley Drive at around 8:52 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 3. Officers found the man suffered a head injury and paramedics rushed him to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

Police said the hospital told them the man was released.

"We are happy to hear that a tragic situation appears to have been avoided," police Chief Scott Reinart said in a news release. "The Atlantic Highlands Police Department would like to remind residents that proper lighting, rules of the road, and safety equipment such as bright reflective clothing and helmets are essential while operating e-bikes, low-speed vehicles, and scooters."

The vehicle driver stayed at the crash scene and cooperated with police.

The Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team assisted with the ongoing investigation.

