Motor Scooter Driver Hit By Vehicle In Atlantic Highlands, Hospitalized With Head Injury

Atlantic Highlands police said it happened on Route 36 near the intersection with Valley Drive at around 8:52 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 3. Officers found the man suffered a head injury and paramedics rushed him to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

Police said the hospital told them the man was released.

"We are happy to hear that a tragic situation appears to have been avoided," police Chief Scott Reinart said in a news release. "The Atlantic Highlands Police Department would like to remind residents that proper lighting, rules of the road, and safety equipment such as bright reflective clothing and helmets are essential while operating e-bikes, low-speed vehicles, and scooters."

The vehicle driver stayed at the crash scene and cooperated with police.

The Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team assisted with the ongoing investigation.

