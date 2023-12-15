Montreal Woman Charged In Grandparent Scam Involving Bail Money On Jersey Shore

Shenaaya Hackett ws charged with theft by deception on Thursday, Dec. 14 after an investigation into a $10,000 bail scam involving a jailed "grandson," Wall Township police said.

At approximately 2:15 p.m. Wall Township Police Department responded to the Manasquan Park section of the township after a resident reported they received a phone call advising that their grandson had been arrested and that he needed to pay $10,000 to be released from custody. The caller advised that they would send someone to pick up the money.

Patrol officers and detectives then set up a meeting location for the caller to pick up the requested bail money, at which time officers encountered Hackett.

Hackett was taken to the Monmouth County Correctional Facility.

