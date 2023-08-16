Middletown Man Arrested After Assaulting Domino's Pizza Worker In Road Rage Incident: Police

On Monday, Aug. 14, at approximately 7:50 p.m., Middletown Township Police responded to a report of a fight in the parking lot of the Domino’s Pizza, located at 1670 Route 35 in Middletown.

Upon arrival, the parties had already been separated and the victim, who is not being identified at this time, was observed to have injuries to his head and face.

A suspect, Kydeem J. McLeod, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Investigation showed that the suspect and the victim were involved in a traffic dispute in the area of Route 35 and Palmer Avenue in Middletown, as both vehicles were travelling south on the highway. The vehicles continued to drive to the parking lot of the Domino’s Pizza where the victim is employed. Once there, the dispute continued, and escalated to a physical assault, police said.

The victim was transported to Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank for treatment of his injuries.

McLeod was brought to Police Headquarters, where he was processed and then transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has information about the incident is asked to contact Detective First Class Keith Hirschbein at (732) 615-2120.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monmouth and receive free news updates.