A grand jury indicted 39-year-old Carl Richards of Marlboro, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release on Thursday, Mar. 21. Richards was charged with first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Richards was charged with endangering because three children were in the home during the attack.

George Mott III, 64, died from his injuries in the attack on Monday, Jan. 1. Mott III was once the boyfriend of Richards's mother and the two men lived together after her death, according to a spokesperson for the county prosecutor's office.

Marlboro Township police arrived at the home on Texas Road in the Morganville section at around 12:49 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1. Officers found Mott III unresponsive, with trauma to his head, face, and neck.

Mott III was rushed to Old Bridge Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:49 a.m. Investigators said the roommates got into an argument before Richards physically attacked Mott III.

Richards was brought to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution and an order to keep him detained there was granted.

