Manslaughter For Marlton Man Who Killed Roommate On New Year's: Prosecutor

Carl Richards, 38, charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter after he assaulted his 64-year-old roommate George Mott III, who died from his injuries, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said on Friday, Jan. 5.

Marlboro Township police arrived at a home on Texas Road in the Morganville section of Marlboro just before 1 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1. Officers found Mott III unresponsive, with trauma to his head, face, and neck, Santiago said. He was rushed to Old Bridge Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:49 a.m.

Investigators said the two men got into an argument before Richards physically attacked Mott III. Both men lived at the Texas Road home.

Richards is being held in Monmouth County Correctional Institution and was scheduled for his first court appearance on Friday, Jan. 5.

