Man Wrote Bad Checks To Steal Vehicle From Hazlet Dealership, Police Say

Robert Poelstra, 74, was facing two third-degree charges including theft by deception, the Hazlet Police Department said in a news release on Thursday, July 11.

A Hazlet detective received "a crucial lead" in the investigation and conducted a stakeout outside an unnamed medical center in Ocean County. Poelstra was arrested there on Wednesday, July 10.

The stolen vehicle was recovered and will be returned to the dealership.

Anyone with information about the case should call Hazlet police at 732-264-6565, ext. 2112.

