Man Convicted Of Robbing Neptune Township 7-Eleven With Shotgun, Prosecutors Say

A jury found 41-year-old William Herndon guilty on Monday, June 10, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said in a news release. Neptune Township police responded to the 7-Eleven on Route 35 South near the intersection at West Lake Avenue just after 1 a.m. on Friday, Mar. 31, 2023.

Investigators said a man pulled out a sawed-off shotgun while an employee tried to give change to a customer. The suspect reached over the counter to take money from the cash register before he ran away from the store.

Herndon was arrested on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, and held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution. Trial evidence included video showing him sawing off the end of the shotgun used in the robbery.

Prosecutors said they're seeking up to 20 years in state prison for Herndon. His sentence would be subject to the No Early Release Act.

Herndon was scheduled for sentencing on Friday, Aug. 30.

